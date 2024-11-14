'Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him': Donald Trump jokes about Elon Musk's constant presence at his estate

In a lighthearted remark that drew laughs among House Republicans, former President Donald Trump joked about tech mogul Elon Musk’s frequent presence around him. “Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him,” Trump reportedly quipped, according to NBC, which spoke with two lawmakers present at the gathering. The comment came as Trump praised Musk for dedicating time to the recent election campaign, setting aside his business interests without asking for anything in return. Lawmakers emphasised that Trump’s statement was made in jest, reflecting his admiration for Musk’s involvement.

Musk, who recently received a nod from Trump as co-head of the new “Department of Government Efficiency” alongside conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has been a visible presence at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Sources close to Trump, speaking anonymously, suggested that Musk’s eagerness may have gone beyond enthusiasm, noting that some within Trump’s inner circle see his continued presence as overbearing. For the past week, Musk has reportedly been deeply involved, attending late-night meetings and joining phone calls, including one between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Some of Trump’s long-time allies reportedly feel Musk is acting as though he holds an executive role in the administration, sometimes overshadowing other members of Trump’s team. “He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” the report cited one source, claiming that Musk’s involvement at Mar-a-Lago has frustrated some long-time Trump associates.

The Trump transition team has been quick to defend Musk’s involvement. Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team, described Musk and Trump as “great friends and brilliant leaders,” adding that Musk’s experience could greatly benefit the government. Another spokesperson, Anna Kelly, praised Musk as a “genius” and “innovator,” emphasising his contributions to American business and his role in Trump’s mission to streamline government operations.

While Musk’s ideas and influence are welcomed by Trump’s team, his hands-on approach might be testing the patience of some of Trump’s longer-term advisors. Musk’s high-profile engagement in Trump’s transition has sparked debate within Trump’s circle about his growing influence, with some seeing it as necessary for a modern government, and others questioning his persistent presence.