Putin was asked why Russia isn’t backing Iran, his response started with this...

Russian President Vladimir Putin cited Israel’s massive Russian-speaking population as a key reason for Moscow’s calibrated stance on the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, even as the U.S. joined the offensive with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin emphasized Russia’s complex web of relationships in the Middle East. “Almost two million people from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation reside in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today,” Putin said, according to state news agency TASS. “Undoubtedly, we always take this into account in Russia’s contemporary history.”

The Russian president, pushing back against critics who question Moscow’s loyalty to its allies, labeled them “provocateurs” and highlighted Russia’s longstanding ties with both Arab nations and the broader Islamic world. He noted that 15% of Russia’s population is Muslim and that Moscow holds observer status in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Putin had previously offered to mediate the Israel-Iran crisis, but U.S. President Donald Trump publicly dismissed the proposal. “Do me a favour, mediate your own. Let’s mediate Russia first,” Trump said, recounting the exchange.

As the Middle East crisis intensifies, Putin’s remarks reflect Russia’s balancing act: preserving influence across a divided region while accounting for deep-rooted demographic and diplomatic considerations.