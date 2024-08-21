Ready for President Kamala Harris: Barack and Michelle Obama rally support for the new Democratic choice

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama took centre stage on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to deliver impassionate speeches endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming presidential election.

In a moment that resonated deeply with the audience, Michelle Obama introduced her husband after delivering a stirring address emphasising the theme of 'hope is making a comeback'-echoing the sentiments of Barack Obama's historic 2008 campaign.

In their endorsement, the Obamas expressed confidence in Harris's readiness to lead the nation.

“America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris,” said Barack Obama, stressing the importance of continuing the Democratic agenda.

Barack Obama further articulated that while the leadership torch has been passed to Harris, the work for Democrats is far from over. He described the current political landscape, noting that this election cycle is set to be closely contested.

“For all the incredible energy we've been able to generate over the last few weeks, for all the rallies and the memes, this will still be a tight race in a closely divided country,” he said while urging the audience to mobilise in support of Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Obama also praised Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, for his grounded background, stating he is “the kind of person who should be in politics.” He underscored the uphill battle the Democratic ticket faces, reiterating the importance of voter engagement.

Further, Obama highlighted Harris's commitment to advocating for blue-collar workers, stating, “In this new economy, we need a president who actually cares about the millions of people…who wake up every day to do the essential, often thankless work.” His remarks prompted a standing ovation and a chant of “Yes, she can!” from the crowd.

Michelle Obama also took the opportunity to emphasise Harris's qualifications, attributing her strength to her upbringing. “Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment. She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency,” she asserted.

The former First Lady didn’t shy away from criticising former President Donald Trump, reminding the audience of his controversial comments regarding jobs for Black Americans. “It's his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas,” she remarked.

In a pointed critique of Donald Trump, Obama noted the former president’s ongoing grievances and expressed concern over his apparent fear of losing to Kamala Harris. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems,” Obama quipped.

Reflecting on Joe Biden's presidency, Barack Obama expressed pride in his former vice president. “I am proud to call him my president, my friend,” he said, commending Biden for prioritising the nation’s well-being over personal ambitions.

The former president concluded with a call for civility, urging Americans to bridge divides and connect meaningfully.

“That’s what this election is about,” he declared, calling for intense grassroots efforts to ensure Harris and Walz’s victory. “Let’s get to work,” he urged as he encouraged all Americans to participate in shaping the country's future.

This year marks two decades since Barack Obama first captivated audiences at the 2004 DNC, a speech that launched his remarkable political ascent from a little-known Senate candidate to the Oval Office. As he steps back into the national spotlight in support of Harris, the energy and anticipation surrounding this election are palpable.

