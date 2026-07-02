'Stock market's going up, everybody's profiting': Donald Trump defends $1.2 billion crypto earnings

As questions over power and profit gathered around the White House, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended earning around $1.2 billion from his family's cryptocurrency activities last year, saying "everybody's profiting" from his time in power, AFP reported.

Speaking to reporters as he prepared to take his first flight on a new Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar, Trump rejected criticism that he was using his position to enrich himself. Financial disclosures released by the US Office of Government Ethics showed that he received nearly $550 million from his ties to World Liberty Financial in 2025, while the 927-page filing also listed $635 million in royalties under a licensing agreement linked to the $TRUMP cryptocurrency.

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When asked about criticism over his earnings, Trump said: "You know why I'm profiting, because the stock market's going up, everybody's profiting." He also said his earnings were placed in blind trusts so that he could not benefit directly from them. "I don't get involved in my personal (finances), we have funds that run my money," Trump said. "I've made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don't talk to them."

Trump also said his wealth was the result of his earlier career, even though the earnings were tied to crypto ventures launched during his first year back in the White House. "I don't know if I've had a better career in politics or business, but I had a great career in business, and you know, you saw the cash, and you report the different things," he said. "So we're all profiting. I'm profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash."

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World Liberty Financial, or WLF, was publicly announced in September 2024 and describes itself as a decentralised finance platform. It was co-founded by Trump's sons and the son of Trump's Middle East special envoy, Steve Witkoff. According to Forbes, Trump's crypto activities have been the main reason for the near tripling of his personal fortune, which rose from $2.3 billion to $6.5 billion between 2024 and 2026.

While in power, Trump has enacted measures to deregulate the sector, a move that has sent asset prices soaring. The White House said he had "proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world." Trump's remarks and the latest disclosures kept the focus on the scale of his earnings from World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP token.