‘That doesn’t exist’: Trump-Musk’s DOGE disbanded eight months before schedule

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), launched with much fanfare earlier this year with the goal of streamlining federal operations, has been disbanded with eight months still remaining in its initial mandate. The move brings to an end an initiative once promoted as central to President Donald Trump's commitment to reduce the size and cost of the federal government.

Critics have highlighted that the department's achievements were difficult to substantiate, as no detailed public accounting was provided. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has absorbed many of the division's primary responsibilities, signifying a shift in how the administration is pursuing government efficiency.

Scott Kupor, Director of the OPM, confirmed the disbanding of DOGE, stating, "That doesn't exist," when asked about the department's current status. He further clarified, "It is no longer a 'centralised entity'," marking the first public acknowledgement of the unit's closure from the Trump administration.

Initially established in January, DOGE undertook extensive operations to shrink the size of federal agencies, reduce their budgets, and align their work with the administration's priorities. As the OPM transitions to oversee many of these functions, documents reviewed by Reuters indicate that the restructuring has involved significant reassignment of responsibilities among federal agencies.

Two former DOGE employees have transitioned to roles within the newly formed National Design Studio. Created by an executive order and headed by Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb, the studio has been tasked with enhancing the visual design of government websites. Gebbia, who previously worked with Elon Musk on DOGE, now leads a team focused on digital government presentation.

DOGE's dissolution contrasts with the prominent publicity it received during its establishment and early operations. Trump, advisers, and cabinet members regularly highlighted the department on social media. Elon Musk, who played a leading role in DOGE’s inception, promoted its activities on his X platform, once declaring, "This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy," while holding up the tool at a major political event.

The administration has stated that the drive to reduce government regulation continues despite DOGE's closure. Scott Langmack, former DOGE representative at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is now responsible for developing artificial intelligence tools to review federal regulations under direction from the White House budget office.

Several former DOGE staff now occupy significant roles in other agencies. Zachary Terrell is chief technology officer at the Department of Health and Human Services, while Rachel Riley is chief of the Office of Naval Research. Jeremy Lewin, previously involved in restructuring USAID, now oversees foreign assistance at the State Department.

The White House continues to underscore its commitment to government reform. Liz Huston, a spokesperson, stated, "President Trump was given a clear mandate to reduce waste, fraud and abuse across the federal government, and he continues to actively deliver on that commitment." Earlier, Musk described his approach after Trump's election, saying he had a mandate to "delete the mountain" of government regulations.