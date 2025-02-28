'The Jeffrey Epstein Files: Phase 1' list released. Mick Jagger, Micheal Jackson, Ralph Fiennes among top names

The Justice Department has unveiled a series of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, in what is described as 'Phase One.' This release, comprising a roughly 200-page cache, includes Epstein's contact list and flight logs but does not reveal significant new details.

Some names in the Epstein List

Key figures listed in the documents include Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Robert F Kennedy Jr's mother Ethel Kennedy.

Other names in the list are supermodel Naomi Campbell, musician Courtney Love, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's brother Bob Weinstein, actor Ralph Fiennes, lawyer Alan Derschowitz, billionaire David Koch, actor Dustin Hoffman, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, model Liz Hurley, and late Senator Ted Kennedy.

This is just the beginning

Despite the high-profile names, the release was not a 'client list' and did not confirm any illegal involvement of those named, in line with previous public information about Epstein's connections.

Alongside the contact list, a redacted list of 254 masseuses is included, with their names blacked out, as they are regarded as victims. The release, expected to provide significant insights into Epstein's network, has been met with frustration.

Conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, having early access, expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "We’re all waiting for bombshells… and that’s not what’s in this binder at all." The binder, labelled as 'Phase One,' suggests potential further disclosures. The document release also included flight logs of Epstein’s 'Lolita Express,' previously made public with redactions.

Epstein's 'little black book,' previously made public in 2015, contained names such as Michael Bloomberg and Prince Andrew. A newer contact book from the 1990s has surfaced, featuring names not in the 2015 version. This version is now poised for auction, with expectations of fetching up to $50,000, potentially leading to future disclosures.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to child prostitution charges, served a controversial 13-month sentence. FBI Director Kash Patel has assured the public of full transparency, pledging "no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned.”

This vow comes amidst criticism from figures like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who voiced frustration with the release, stating, "THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR and a complete disappointment. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR!" Attorney General Pam Bondi also indicated that the FBI's New York field office has requested further materials.