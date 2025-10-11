'They are becoming very hostile': Donald Trump hits China with 100% tariffs starting Nov 1

President Donald Trump on Friday announced a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports, set to take effect November 1, 2025 — a dramatic escalation in U.S.–China trade tensions following what he described as an “extraordinarily aggressive” move by Beijing.

Trump’s announcement, made via Truth Social, also included sweeping export controls on all critical U.S. software starting the same day. The measures come in response to a letter Trump claims China sent globally, outlining plans to impose large-scale export restrictions on nearly all Chinese-made products — and some not produced in China.

“This affects all countries, without exception,” Trump said, calling China’s move “a moral disgrace” and part of a long-planned strategy to dominate global trade.

The president said the U.S. would act unilaterally, regardless of what other nations choose to do: “Starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying.”

He added, “It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history.”

The announcement follows China’s expansion of its own export restrictions on rare earth elements critical to global industries — including holmium, erbium, and ytterbium — bringing the total number of restricted rare earths to 12. Beijing also introduced curbs on lithium batteries and graphite anodes used in electric vehicles, along with production technologies linked to the semiconductor and defense sectors.

China’s Commerce Ministry cited “national security” concerns for the moves.

Tensions are mounting ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea later this month, where both Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend. Trump told reporters there’s “no reason to meet” with Xi following China’s latest actions but stopped short of canceling the anticipated talks.

As both sides dig in, analysts warn of potential global supply chain disruptions — especially in tech, defense, and energy sectors.