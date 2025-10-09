'They’ll find a reason not to give it to me': Trump touts '7 wars settled' before Nobel Peace Prize day

Claiming a record-breaking run of diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration has “settled seven wars” and is nearing resolution on an eighth—touting his peace credentials just two days before the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is announced in Oslo.

At a White House roundtable with reporters, Trump said he had “no idea” if he would win the award but argued no modern leader has done more to end global conflicts. “Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We’re close to settling an eighth. I think we’ll end up settling the Russia situation,” he said, referring to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I don’t think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they’ll find a reason not to give it to me,” Trump added, alluding to past controversies over his exclusion from the prize.

While not naming all seven conflicts, Trump has credited his administration with helping ease or end tensions in regions including Armenia-Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Sudan. He also claimed to have helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May—an assertion New Delhi strongly denied, saying no third-party mediation was involved.

The remarks came just hours after Trump announced a breakthrough in Gaza, revealing that both Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point peace plan. The deal would see Hamas release all hostages while Israel begins a phased withdrawal. Trump declared it “a historic and unprecedented step” and hinted at traveling to Egypt or even Gaza this week.

Advertisement

The White House amplified the messaging, posting a photo of Trump on X with the caption: “The Peace President.”

Trump has long argued he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for achieving what “nobody has done,” including the Abraham Accords and outreach to North Korea. Despite multiple nominations during his first term, he has yet to receive the award.

This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee received 338 nominations—244 individuals and 94 organizations. The winner will be announced Friday following an eight-month internal selection process.

With the Gaza ceasefire in motion and Trump pitching himself as a global dealmaker once again, Friday’s prize announcement could mark another test of how far diplomacy—or its optics—can take him.