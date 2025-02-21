Trump ally Indian-origin Kash Patel confirmed as FBI Director amid concerns over agency’s independence

Indian-origin Kash Patel has been confirmed as the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), marking a major shift in leadership at the nation’s top law enforcement agency. A staunch ally of President Donald Trump, Patel secured Senate confirmation in a narrow 51-49 vote, with moderate Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joining Democrats in opposition.

During his confirmation hearing, Patel vowed to eliminate "politicization" within the FBI, rejecting accusations of partisan bias. "The FBI has a storied legacy—from the ‘G-Men’ to safeguarding our nation after 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice," he said on X. He also issued a strong warning to potential threats, declaring, "We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always."

I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.



The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025

Political tensions and agency overhaul

Patel’s appointment comes amid sweeping changes at the Justice Department, where Trump-backed officials are rapidly reshaping priorities. Since Trump's return to the White House, at least 75 Justice Department lawyers and FBI officials have resigned, been dismissed, or reassigned within the administration’s first month.

Critics worry that Patel's leadership could compromise the FBI’s independence, with concerns that Trump and his allies are working to reshape the Justice Department to align with their agenda. Collins and Murkowski expressed fears that the agency could be steered by political loyalty rather than established law enforcement principles.

Adding to the controversy, the Justice Department has moved to drop a corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who aligned with Trump on immigration. Ethics groups, including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, have raised alarms over what they see as a purge of officials who previously investigated Trump and his associates.

Meanwhile, in a lighthearted but pointed nod to Patel’s Indian heritage, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff shared a video featuring the Bollywood song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, edited to superimpose Patel’s face onto actor Ranveer Singh’s character.