Trump appoints Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India, envoy for South and Central Asia

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the appointment of Sergio Gor, the White House personnel director, as the next United States ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

“I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time — Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled!”

Advertisement

Gor, a longtime Trump ally, co-founded Winning Team Publishing with Donald Trump Jr. and has been central to the Trump family’s projects, from publishing two of Trump’s books to running one of the largest Super PACs backing his campaigns.

“Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my historic presidential campaigns, published my best-selling books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our movement,” Trump said.

The president underscored Gor’s strategic role in India, calling it the most populous region in the world. “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my agenda and help us MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!”

Advertisement

Gor expressed gratitude for the appointment, calling it the honour of his career. “Nothing has made me prouder than to serve the American people through the GREAT work of this Administration!” he posted on X. “It will be the honor of my life to represent the United States!”

He thanked Trump for his “incredible trust and confidence” and praised the White House team’s “historic results in MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Congratulations to @SergioGor on his appointment as U.S. Ambassador to India.



Throughout the campaign and administration, Sergio has been a fearless advocate for President Trump and the American people. We all wish him amazing success and India is in great hands. pic.twitter.com/uNy6uUu7CE — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) August 23, 2025

Anshuman Mishra, Chair MPH Holding, also praised this appointment, saying, "Thank you @POTUS for appointing a true well wisher of India & Indo-US friendship. Sergio is a good man & someone I call a friend. @SergioGor wishing you a swift confirmation, you hired most of the personnel for the White House, but, I must admit - this was your best pick"

Advertisement

Gor has overseen senior personnel vetting in the administration, including the short-lived nomination of tech billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA earlier this year. He will remain in his White House role until Senate confirmation.

He will succeed Eric Garcetti, who served as ambassador from May 2023 to January 2025. Since Garcetti’s exit, interim Charge d’Affaires Jorgan K Andrews has been leading the US Embassy in New Delhi.