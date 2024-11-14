Trump names ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, who took down Kamala Harris in 2019 presidential primary debate, as Director of National Intelligence

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he has chosen 43-year-old former Democrat and Biden administration critic Tulsi Gabbard as his Director of National Intelligence.

Trump confirmed Gabbard's appointment in an official statement.

The statement read: "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us proud!"

Tulsi Gabbard initially grabbed the headlines in 2019 when she attacked Kamala Harris, the then junior senator from California, during the Democratic presidential primary debate. Gabbard tore Harris' prosecutional record to shreds.

She said, "I want to bring the conversation back to the broken criminal justice system that is disproportionately negatively impacting Black and brown people all across this country today."

Gabbard also said that she is deeply concerned about Harris' record as a prosecutor. "There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

She further accused Kamala Harris of blocking evidence in a death row case, keeping people in prison beyond the duration of their sentences, and supporting a broken cash bail system.

Tulsi Gabbard has served in the US Army for more than two decades and is currently a Lieutenant Colonel. Due to the 9/11 attacks, Gabbard enlisted in the Army National Guard.

She has had three deployments to war zones in the Middle East and Africa. In 2004, she gave up an easy re-election campaign and volunteered to deploy to Iraq, where she served in a medical unit.

Upon returning home in 2006, Gabbard worked in the US Senate as a legislative aide to the late Senator Danny Akaka, the then Chairman of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee. She also volunteered for a second Middle East deployment as a Platoon Leader.

She unsuccessfully sought the 2020 Democratic nomination for the presidential election that year. The presidential polls were won by Joe Biden, who she then endorsed.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022, following which she increasingly became critical of the Biden administration, supported isolationalist policies and showed disdain for 'wokeness'.

In August 2024, she formally endorsed Donald Trump for a second term and began serving as the co-chair of his transition team. In October this year, she joined the Republican Party.