Trump’s billion-dollar offer to investors! Promised expedited permits for those investing $1 bn or more in US

In a bold move to attract foreign investments, President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to offer "fully expedited permits," including environmental approvals, for companies that invest $1 billion or more in the United States.

This initiative targets a variety of energy projects, such as natural gas pipelines, export terminals, solar farms, and offshore wind turbines, which meet the investment threshold.

In a recent post on his Truth Social app, Trump stated, “Anyone making a $1 billion investment in the U.S. will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all environmental approvals.” He urged potential investors to "Get ready to rock."

The announcement comes as a potential relief for corporations that have long criticised the lengthy processes associated with environmental assessments mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). These assessments require government agencies to consider the environmental impacts of proposed projects before granting approvals.

However, the announcement has sparked criticism from environmental groups. Evergreen Action, a Washington-based organisation, condemned the decision, arguing that it undermines NEPA and prioritises wealthy corporations over public welfare. Lena Moffitt, the executive director of Evergreen Action, stated, "Trump is unabashedly and literally offering to sell out America to the highest corporate bidder," labelling the plan as "obviously illegal."

Alexandra Adams, chief policy advocacy officer at the Natural Resources Defense Council, cautioned Trump about the implications of his proposal, highlighting the risk of undesirable projects being approved near his personal properties. “What if someone wants to build a waste incinerator next to Mar-a-Lago or a coal mine next to Bedminster golf course?” she posed, pointing to potential conflicts of interest.

The announcement has garnered support from some sectors, including tech billionaire Elon Musk, who praised the plan with enthusiasm on Twitter, stating, “This is awesome.”