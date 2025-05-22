Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in shooting in Washington; FBI initiates probe

Two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside Jewish Museum in Washington. The shooting took place during an event. The US Homeland Security said they were investigating the shooting. The Israel embassy also issued a statement and said it had full faith that US authorities would find the perpetrators. FBI Director Kash Patel said they were working on the case and gathering more details.

The shooting occurred in front of the museum where an event was being held by the American Jewish Committee. Law enforcement agencies are reportedly questioning a person of interest.

FBI Director Kash Patel said, “My team and I have been briefed on the shooting tonight in downtown DC outside the Capital Jewish Museum and near our Washington Field Office. While we’re working with MPD to respond and learn more, in the immediate, please pray for the victims and their families. We will keep the public updated as we are able.”

US Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, “Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

Meanwhile, Israeli embassy spokesperson in Washington, Tal Naim Cohen, acknowledging the deaths of the Israeli staffers said, “We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States.”