'Two knuckleheads': Is Donald Trump’s DOGE for Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy a show? Here's what we know

Billionaire Elon Musk has been handed a new role by President-elect Donald Trump: overseeing a “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), a move aimed at slashing $2 trillion from federal spending.

Musk, along with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has been tasked with reining in federal inefficiency, but skepticism abounds over how much impact the DOGE initiative will actually have.

Related Articles

NBC News reports that this so-called “department” isn’t actually part of the federal government, nor does it wield any real power. Instead, DOGE will operate outside official channels, offering advice to the White House and the Office of Management & Budget.

While Trump has praised the idea as a bold reform, critics see it as a PR move designed to play to Musk’s high-profile ambitions.

For Musk, cutting costs could mean implementing drastic measures. During an October town hall, he hinted at “temporary hardship,” adding, “And if it’s not done, we’ll just go bankrupt.” Ramaswamy has also backed deep cuts, saying that expired federal programs should be defunded, including veterans' healthcare.

The pushback has been swift. “Putting two people with no government experience in charge of ‘efficiency’ seems misguided,” said Max Stier, CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service. “Cabinet leaders are the ones with the actual authority.” Joe Spielberger of the Project on Government Oversight put it more bluntly, labeling Musk and Ramaswamy “two knuckleheads” in a role ill-suited to outsiders.

Democrats are raising alarms, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren mocking the split leadership as “really efficient” on X. Sen. Cory Booker suggested, however, that government reform isn’t inherently negative, provided it avoids undermining key regulatory agencies.

With GOP control of Congress, Trump may see DOGE’s recommendations pushed forward, but questions remain. Lisa Gilbert of Public Citizen called Musk’s position a “laughable” conflict of interest, given his federal contracts.

As Musk and Ramaswamy settle in, it’s clear that the biggest challenge for DOGE may not be efficiency—but escaping its own image as a sideshow.