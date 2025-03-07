scorecardresearch
US Bitcoin Reserve is here: What’s in it, how it works, and why India must take note

The reserve will be funded through Bitcoin seized by the federal government via criminal and civil forfeiture proceedings. The reserve will be funded through Bitcoin seized by the federal government via criminal and civil forfeiture proceedings.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, marking a major shift in the government’s approach to cryptocurrencies. 

The move, announced on March 6, is designed to position the U.S. as a leader in digital asset strategy.

The reserve will be funded through Bitcoin seized by the federal government via criminal and civil forfeiture proceedings. Unlike traditional holdings, the government will not sell Bitcoin from the reserve, instead treating it as a long-term store of value. 

Alongside Bitcoin, the administration is launching a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, consisting of confiscated cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

How will this reserve work?

  • Funding & Acquisition: The reserve will grow through legally seized assets. The Treasury and Commerce Departments will develop budget-neutral strategies to acquire more Bitcoin without taxpayer burden.
  • Management & Oversight: The government will retain Bitcoin indefinitely while determining responsible strategies for managing other digital assets. Agencies must report holdings to the Treasury Secretary and the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.
  • Market Impact: The announcement triggered a massive price surge across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin briefly spiked to $90,000, while Cardano soared 70%, XRP rose 40%, and Solana jumped 18%. However, volatility followed, with XRP, Solana, and Cardano seeing double-digit declines.

What is its impact on world?

This unprecedented move could redefine global crypto markets:

  • Government Adoption: U.S. involvement lends legitimacy to digital assets, potentially accelerating institutional investments.
  • Market Competition: The reserve’s focus on specific cryptocurrencies may shift industry dynamics, favoring included assets over others.
  • Regulatory Shift: This marks a departure from previous administrations' cautious stance, possibly leading to new cryptocurrency regulations.
  • Economic Risks: While enhancing U.S. leadership in digital assets, critics warn of Bitcoin’s volatility and its uncertain impact on the economy.

How about India?

Trump’s executive order has also influenced Indian crypto markets:

  • Trading Volumes Surge: Indian exchanges have seen increased activity as investors react to the bullish sentiment.
  • Regulatory Pressure: The move could push Indian regulators to reconsider their stance, with the Bharat Web3 Association advocating for clear rules to foster innovation.
  • Marketing Revival: Crypto ads are making a comeback, as exchanges seek to re-engage Indian users.

Published on: Mar 07, 2025, 9:20 AM IST
