US-China tariff: 245% on needles-syringes, 173% on batteries to 20% on laptops -- here's real breakdown

In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, President Donald Trump’s administration slapped sweeping new tariffs on Chinese imports, with rates as high as 245% on some items. The move is part of Trump's renewed "America First Trade Policy" and comes amid growing geopolitical and economic rivalry between the U.S. and China.

According to a White House fact sheet released Tuesday night, these tariffs are a direct response to China’s recent export controls on critical raw materials and its retaliatory tariffs targeting U.S. exports.

The administration accused Beijing of weaponising its control over supply chains by restricting the export of key minerals such as gallium, germanium, and antimony, and more recently, rare earth magnets and six heavy rare earth elements essential to aerospace, defense, and semiconductor manufacturing.

“China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions,” the White House said.

In response to the escalating tariff war between the US and China, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump is open to making a trade deal with China but Beijing should make the first move.

What's affected: Real breakdown of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods

The impact is far-reaching and touches everything from medical devices to electronics and apparel. Below is a breakdown of the new tariff structure as reported by the New York Times:

Product Category Tariff Imposed

Syringes and needles 245%

Lithium-ion batteries 173%

Squid (seafood) 170%

Wool sweaters 169%

Plastic dishes 159%

Toasters 150%

Electric vehicles 148%

Toys, dolls, puzzles 145%

Vitamin C 145%

Aluminum foil 75%

Car wheels 73%

Semiconductors 70%

Metal furniture 70%

Car door hinges 67%

Laptops 20%

Children’s books 0% (exempt)

Duties explained

> Electronics and Smartphones

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, a significant portion of China's exports to the U.S. consist of electronics, such as smartphones and accessories. In 2022, mechanical appliances, recorders, and televisions accounted for 46.4% of all imports from China.

As per the NYT report, in 2024, the United States imported approximately $52 billion worth of smartphones, with over 80% coming from China. Originally, smartphones from China were subject to tariffs of up to 145%, but recent customs guidance exempted laptops and smartphones from the 125% reciprocal tariff on most Chinese goods. However, these devices are still subject to new import taxes implemented earlier in the year.

Therefore, the tariff rate adds up to: 0% Base tariff + 20% Fentanyl tariff = 20% Total tariff rate

> Syringes and needles

Syringes and needles have been subject to some of the highest tariff rates, targeted by both the previous Trump administration and the Biden administration. In September 2024, the Biden administration imposed a 100 percent tariff on these items in order to safeguard American manufacturing and demonstrate a firm stance against China.

Tariffs on Chinese goods can range from 7.5 percent to 100 percent, impacting a variety of products such as clothing, solar panels, and electric vehicles. These tariffs are intended to counteract the perceived unfair advantage of Chinese businesses selling goods at significantly lower prices than their American counterparts.

The latest round of tariffs means that American importers will now be facing a 245 percent tariff on syringes and needles, more than doubling the cost of the product itself.

> Toys, clothes, furniture

China is a leading supplier of textiles, furniture, and various consumer goods. According to the Commerce Department, nearly 30% of textile imports into the United States originate from China. Additionally, over 50% of imports in categories such as furniture and bedding, lamps, toys and games, sports equipment, and paint and miscellaneous manufactured goods are sourced from Chinese producers.

Until now, products like tricycles, stuffed animals, dolls, and puzzles entered the U.S. duty-free, keeping prices affordable for American consumers. That’s no longer the case.

The new tariff rate on toy imports from China now totals 145%, broken down as follows:

0% base tariff

20% “Fentanyl-related” penalty tariff

125% “Reciprocal” tariff in response to China's trade barriers

Clothing imports haven’t been spared either. Sweaters now face a staggering 168.5% total tariff, composed of several layers of duties:

16% base tariff

7.5% pre-2025 Section 301 tariff

20% “Fentanyl-related” penalty tariff

125% “Reciprocal tariff” aimed at matching China's trade restrictions

Why this matters

The tariff structure is not uniform — it varies based on material origin, product category, and any specific exemptions. This means businesses will need to conduct a detailed supply chain analysis to determine whether their products are affected, and how much of the increased cost can be absorbed or passed on to consumers.

The high tariff on lithium-ion batteries (173%), for instance, will directly impact EV manufacturers, electronics brands, and battery storage companies, especially those sourcing from Chinese factories. Meanwhile, the 70% duty on semiconductors could put additional cost pressure on U.S. tech firms already grappling with chip shortages.