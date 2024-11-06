US Election 2024: Donald Trump secures second term as President, world leaders congratulate ‘on greatest comeback’ 

Donald Trump closed in on a new term in the White House early on November 6, just needing a handful of electoral votes to defeat Kamala Harris. Trump has won in more than half of the 50 US states, including three key battlegrounds Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Related Articles

In a moment charged electrifying energy, Donald Trump addressed his supporters in Florida, claiming victory as the 47th President of the United States. With only a few electoral votes remaining to officially confirm the win, Trump’s address was celebrated by his supporters, who greeted him with resounding cheers.

World leaders have already started to send their congratulations to the 47th President-elect, who will be only the second man in history to serve two non-consecutive terms as president.

The first one to congratulate Trump was none other than the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” says Netanyahu, adding “This is a huge victory!”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also congratulated 78-year-old Trump for his possible second term. “The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much-needed victory for the World!” Orban said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated his friend on his historic election victory. “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said in a post on X.

UK PM Keir Starmer said, “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X, “Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he appreciates Trump’s commitment to “peace through strength” as the Republican presidential nominee closes in on the electoral votes needed to win the White House.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership,” said Zelenskyy, adding “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Donald Trump and urged him to work with her on a “transatlantic partnership”. Von der Leyen said the EU and US were “more than just allies”, but shared a deep bond “rooted in our shared history, commitment to freedom and democracy, and common goals of security and opportunity for all”.

“The people of the United States have spoken and Ireland will work to deepen and strengthen the historic and unbreakable bonds between our people and our nations in the years ahead,” said Simon Harris, Prime Minister of Ireland. Ireland is the European HQ to some of the US’s most important companies.