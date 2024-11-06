Donald Trump's salary: What the US President earns and perks compared to world leaders

The President of the United States earns a substantial annual salary of $400,000, a figure set by Congress in 2001 and unchanged since then.
While this may seem high, it falls below the U.S. top 1% income threshold of approximately $788,000. The president’s earnings are modest compared to world leaders like Singapore’s Prime Minister, who receives around $1.6 million annually, and Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, earning about $695,000.
The U.S. president’s compensation package includes several allowances: a $50,000 expense allowance for personal and official duties, a $100,000 non-taxable travel account for official travel expenses, a $19,000 entertainment allowance for hosting events, and $100,000 for redecorating the White House upon assuming office. Together, these add up to a total annual package of around $569,000.
Beyond salary and allowances, the president enjoys valuable non-monetary benefits. Residence in the White House is provided free, along with access to Air Force One, Marine One, and a fleet of armored limousines.
The president also receives round-the-clock Secret Service protection and comprehensive healthcare, crucial aspects of this high-profile role.
|Category
|Details (U.S. President)
|Other World Leaders
|Annual Salary
|$400,000
|Singapore PM: $1.6 million - $1.69 million
|Expense Allowance
|$50,000 (non-taxable)
|Hong Kong CE: $695,000
|Travel Account
|$100,000 (non-taxable)
|Switzerland President: $530,000 - $570,000
|Entertainment Allowance
|$19,000
|Australia PM: $390,000 - $413,351
|White House Redecoration
|$100,000 (one-time allowance)
|N/A
|Total Compensation Package
|$569,000
|N/A
|Housing
|Free residence at White House
|N/A
|Transportation
|Access to Air Force One, Marine One, Armored Limousines
|N/A
|Security
|Secret Service protection
|N/A
|Healthcare
|Comprehensive medical care
|N/A
|Post-Presidency Pension
|$230,000 annually
|N/A
|Office Space and Staff (Post-Term)
|Provided
|N/A
|Paid Official Travel (Post-Term)
|Provided
|N/A
|Leader
|Salary as % of GDP per Capita
|U.S. President
|~606%
|Singapore PM
|1,320%
|Kenya President
|2,360%
|Tanzania President
|1,285%
Even after leaving office, U.S. presidents retain notable financial and logistical support. Former presidents receive a pension of about $230,000 per year, alongside healthcare benefits, office space, and staff funding.
They also receive coverage for official travel expenses, allowing them to maintain public duties. Many former presidents subsequently earn substantial income through book deals, speaking engagements, and other ventures.
Globally, the U.S. president’s salary is mid-range among world leaders. While Singapore’s Prime Minister tops the list, earning 1,320% of Singapore’s GDP per capita, the U.S. president’s salary aligns more closely with the GDP per capita of the country.
In Kenya, for example, President William Ruto’s earnings are 2,360% of Kenya’s GDP per capita, highlighting global differences in compensation relative to economic conditions.
