US elections 2024: Donald Trump set to become second POTUS to repeat non-consecutive term in 132 years

Will Republican Donald Trump to the Oval Office for the second time after 2016? This question has gripped avid politics watchers and news viewers across the world.

The race to the White House is a tight one. Trump has swept all the swing states in the US in what can be called as one of the most trailblazing political comebacks in the recent history.

Related Articles

If he wins, Donald Trump will become the second person to secure two non-consecutive terms as the US President in 132 years.

That's right. Donald Trump will become the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland. Grover Cleveland was the President of the US serving from 1885-89 and from 1893-97.

Much on the lines of Cleveland, Trump served a first term as the US President from 2016-20 before losing the electoral contest to Joe Biden. Joe Biden served as the POTUS from 2020-24.

Despite the similarity between Cleveland and Trump, there are differences in the voting patterns. In the 2016 polls, Trump failed to win the popular vote despite clinching 304 out of the 538 electoral votes.

Unlike Trump, Grover Cleveland clinched the popular vote by a margin of around 90,000 votes. In the 1888 elections, Cleveland had lost to Republican Benjamin Harrison by a small margin. He made a strong comeback in 1893 by winning 277 of the 444 electoral votes.

First president to be impeached twice

Besides this, Trump will also become the only US President to face impeachment proceedings twice during his term. The Senate, however, acquitted him in both the cases.

In 2019, Trump faced his first impeachment proceedings over allegations that he secretly sought Ukraine's help to boost his chances at a re-election. He was accused of requesting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate one of his competitors in the 2020 presidential polls.

In 2021, he was impeached for the second time over allegations of inciting the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

US election results 2024

As per the present trends, the Republicans under Trump's leadership have bagged a total of 267 seats, three seats shy of the majority mark. The Democrats with Vice President Kamala Harris as their leader, on the other hand, have clinched 224 seats so far.

He is also poised to become the first Republican presidential candidate in the last two decades to get the popular vote.