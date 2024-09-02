US Election 2024: These 8 battleground states will decide the fates of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election draws near, the political atmosphere is more polarized than ever, with the outcome likely to hinge on eight pivotal swing states. The Cook Political Report’s latest ratings underscore the intense competition in these states, which could ultimately determine whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump secures the crucial 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

If each candidate holds onto the states where they currently have solid, likely, or leaning support, the race will boil down to seven toss-up states and one congressional district where the results remain highly uncertain. For Harris, securing 44 electoral votes from these battlegrounds would clinch the presidency, while Trump would need 51 electoral votes to emerge victorious.

Let’s delve into the eight key states that could tip the balance in this closely watched election:

Pennsylvania

19 Electoral Votes) 2020 Margin: Biden +1.2%

2024 Polling: Harris

Pennsylvania remains one of the most critical battlegrounds, with 19 electoral votes at stake. Biden’s narrow victory here in 2020 was vital to his success, and both campaigns are expected to heavily invest in appealing to the state’s diverse electorate.

Georgia

(16 Electoral Votes) 2020 Margin: Biden +0.2%

2024 Polling: Trump

Once a Republican stronghold, Georgia’s shift to a swing state in 2020 has placed it in the spotlight. Biden’s razor-thin win was crucial, but Trump is aiming to reclaim Georgia’s 16 electoral votes in 2024.

North Carolina

(16 Electoral Votes) 2020 Margin: Trump +1.3%

2024 Polling: Limited data available)

North Carolina has long been a competitive state, and the 2024 race is shaping up to be another close contest. Trump’s narrow victory in 2020 signals the importance of the state’s 16 electoral votes in this election.

Michigan

(15 Electoral Votes) 2020 Margin: Biden +2.8%

2024 Polling: Harris +2% lead)

Michigan’s working-class voters were pivotal in Biden’s 2020 win, flipping the state back to the Democrats. With 15 electoral votes, Michigan remains a key battleground in 2024.

Arizona

(11 Electoral Votes) 2020 Margin: Biden +0.3%

2024 Polling: Trump

Arizona’s evolving demographics have turned it into a battleground in recent years. Biden’s narrow win in 2020 marked a significant shift, but Trump is focused on regaining Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.

Wisconsin

(10 Electoral Votes) 2020 Margin: Biden +0.6%

2024 Polling: Harris +1% lead)

Wisconsin was crucial to Biden’s 2020 victory, and its 10 electoral votes are once again up for grabs. Both parties are concentrating on the state’s mix of urban and rural voters.

Nevada

(6 Electoral Votes) 2020 Margin: Biden +2.4%

2024 Polling: Limited data available)

Nevada has leaned Democratic in recent elections, but with close margins. Its 6 electoral votes could be essential for Harris, though Trump’s campaign is working to turn the state red.

Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

(1 Electoral Vote) 2020 Margin: Biden +6.5%

2024 Polling: Limited data available)

Nebraska’s 2nd District, which includes Omaha, is a unique battleground. Biden’s 2020 win here secured a single electoral vote, which could prove decisive in a tight race.

As Election Day approaches, these swing states will be the main battlegrounds where both parties concentrate their efforts. The strategies, issues, and voter turnout campaigns in these states will be crucial in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential race.