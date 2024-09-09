US Elections 2024: Here's why Donald Trump is offended by Putin

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently expressed his displeasure with Russian President Vladimir Putin's unexpected endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Speaking at a rally, Trump remarked, "The situation with Russia, particularly the invasion of Ukraine, would never have happened under my watch. I knew Putin well." He then addressed the endorsement, stating, "Now Putin is backing Kamala Harris. Frankly, I was offended by that. Why would he support her? Putin is a strategic thinker, but should I be concerned about this? Was it a sarcastic move? I can't say for sure."

Trump used the moment to reaffirm his hardline stance against Russia, declaring, "No one has been tougher on Russia than I have."

In a surprising turn, Putin voiced his support for Harris during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he remarked, “Initially, we preferred President Biden, but since he stepped aside and encouraged his supporters to rally behind Ms. Harris, we will do the same. Besides, her laugh is quite charming—it’s a sign she’s doing well.”

Putin’s comments also included a jab at Trump, highlighting the harsh sanctions imposed on Russia during his presidency.

This comes as the U.S. government announced fresh sanctions aimed at countering alleged Russian interference in the 2024 election, despite Putin’s public endorsement of Harris. U.S. officials pointed to three Russian companies accused of spreading disinformation in an effort to boost Trump or the eventual Republican nominee, underscoring ongoing tensions between the two nations.