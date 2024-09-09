'Donald Trump is a master of...': Democrat heavyweights caution Kamala Harris before mega presidential debate

Ahead of the much-anticipated first debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Democrats have issued a stern warning to the Vice President as she prepares to face off against the Republican presidential nominee.

The upcoming debate, set to take place on ABC News' stage in Philadelphia, has stirred both excitement and anxiety among Americans, particularly in light of President Joe Biden’s underwhelming performance against Trump in Atlanta last June.

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, speaking ahead of the debate, praised Harris for being “focused and disciplined” but cautioned that facing Trump will demand more than just poise. In an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Buttigieg emphasized that Harris must ensure the American public recognises the sharp contrast in their positions and remind them that they already align with her on key issues.

“Debating Trump requires almost superhuman focus and discipline,” Buttigieg warned, adding, “This is no ordinary challenge.”

He elaborated on Trump’s debating style, describing the former president as a “master” at turning any debate into a spectacle centered on himself. “It’s not because Trump is a brilliant policy communicator,” Buttigieg explained. “He’s a master of manipulating the medium, transforming any televised event into a show that revolves entirely around him. The less the conversation is about him, and the more it’s about Harris, the better it will be for her.”

In a separate State of the Union interview, Senator John Fetterman shared his thoughts on the upcoming debate, acknowledging Trump’s debating skills but expressing confidence in Harris’s performance. “Trump is a skilled debater, no doubt,” Fetterman admitted. “But Harris will do great. It’ll be a straightforward debate, and she will win, hands down.”

However, Fetterman also acknowledged the competitive nature of the debate, recalling Trump’s ability to dominate Republican contenders in the past. “At the end of the day, though, I don’t think this debate will be decisive. It’s going to come down to the final choice, and it’s going to be close,” he remarked.

Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, was quick to respond to the comments from Buttigieg and Fetterman. Speaking to Newsweek on Sunday, Cheung cited polling data from battleground states, claiming that Trump leads Harris both nationally and in key swing states.