US Elections 2024: JD Vance trails Tim Walz in voter popularity, new survey reveals challenges for GOP ticket

Ohio Senator JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, is struggling to gain favor among voters compared to his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, according to a recent survey conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

Both Vance and Walz emerged as relative political newcomers this summer, but as they prepare for next week's highly anticipated vice-presidential debate, the survey reveals a significant disparity in voter sentiment. Democrats express greater positivity towards Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris than Republicans do towards Vance and former President Donald Trump, highlighting a potential challenge for the Republican ticket as voting commences in several states.

The survey indicates a troubling trend for Vance, as negative perceptions of him have surged. Nearly half of registered voters reported having a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Vance, an increase from approximately 40% in late July. In contrast, only about a quarter hold a favorable opinion of him, with a similar proportion indicating they are unsure.

Conversely, Walz enjoys a more favorable reception. Roughly 30% of voters view him negatively, while around 40% hold a positive opinion, and another 30% are uncertain. This difference in favorability extends to their respective party bases, with about 70% of Democratic voters expressing a positive view of Walz, compared to roughly 60% of Republican voters who feel the same about Vance.

The data also reflects broader trends in voter demographics, revealing that Democratic candidates typically garner more support from women, while Republicans perform better among men. This trend is evident in the favorability ratings of Trump and Harris; however, Walz outperforms Vance among both genders. Approximately 40% of male and female voters have a positive view of Walz, while only about 30% of men and 25% of women feel the same about Vance.

Additionally, Walz holds an advantage among older voters. Half of those over 60 view him favorably, while only about 30% express a similar sentiment about Vance. However, Walz faces challenges in appealing to key Democratic demographics. For instance, approximately 75% of Black voters hold a favorable view of Harris, while only around 50% say the same about Walz. Moreover, Harris is viewed more positively by women, with about 30% of women unsure about their opinion of Walz.

Overall, neither vice-presidential candidate surpasses the popularity of their presidential nominees among major demographic groups, and both remain relatively unknown compared to Biden and Trump. This lack of familiarity is evident, as around 25% of white voters without a college degree are uncertain about Vance, and approximately 40% of voters aged 18 to 29 lack an opinion on Walz.

As their national profiles continue to develop, the popularity of Vance and Walz may fluctuate significantly.