US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris maintains narrow lead against Donald Trump as polls heat up

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States and Democratic Party presidential nominee, holds a narrow lead over former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to two recent national polls. Bloomberg reported that the polls, conducted by NBC News and CBS/Ipsos, reflect a competitive race as the November 2024 elections draw closer.

The NBC News poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered voters between September 13 and 17, shows Harris leading Trump by 49% to 44%. However, with a margin of error of 5%, the race remains tight, indicating that the actual gap could be narrower. A second poll conducted by CBS/Ipsos from September 18 to 20 among 3,129 registered voters reveals a slightly wider margin, with Harris ahead by 52% to 48%.

These polling results come at a pivotal time, as early voting has already commenced in several states, including Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia. The polls also follow an alleged second assassination attempt on Trump on September 17, which has added further intensity to the race.

Harris' favorability has notably surged since she took over the Democratic nomination from President Joe Biden in July 2024. According to NBC News, her positive ratings have increased by 16 percentage points, jumping from 32% earlier this year to 48% in the latest poll. The network remarked that this rise in approval is the most significant since former President George W. Bush saw a spike in his ratings following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

With early in-person voting underway in multiple states and others set to begin in October, voters are already casting their ballots ahead of the official Election Day on November 5. According to the US government, early voting is a legal and legitimate process designed to accommodate voters who may face difficulties voting on Election Day itself. Some states require a specific reason for early voting, while others allow it more freely.

As the 2024 presidential race continues to heat up, both candidates are vying for crucial support, with every percentage point carrying significant weight.