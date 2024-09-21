PM Modi leaves for a three-day Visit to the US for Quad Summit, to likely meet Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for a significant three-day visit to the United States, where he will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit on September 21 and address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23.

The Quad Summit will take place in Wilmington, the hometown of President Joe Biden, who is hosting the meeting. Modi expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating, "I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese, and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. This forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries promoting peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

He emphasised that his discussions with President Biden will aim to deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the betterment of both nations and global interests.

The Quad, officially known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, includes India, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders to address pressing global issues. He also expressed his eagerness to engage with the Indian diaspora and prominent American business leaders, highlighting their vital role in the partnership between the world's largest democracy and its oldest.

The Quad Summit will focus on several critical topics, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, maritime security, emerging technologies, and an ambitious initiative to combat cancer. Notably, India has been designated to host the next Quad Summit.

In addition to the summit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly, which will gather numerous global leaders. On September 22, he is slated to interact with members of the Indian community in New York and engage with CEOs from prominent US companies, aiming to enhance collaboration in cutting-edge sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

On the other hand, Donald Trump, the former US President and a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, stated that he plans to meet with Prime Minister Modi during his trip. The US elections are scheduled for November 5, and Trump is actively campaigning across the country. However, despite Trump's claim of a meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs has not included it in the Prime Minister's official schedule.