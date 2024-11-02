US Elections: High stakes in Wisconsin as Trump, Harris hold back-to-back rallies in swing state; 5 points here

With the US elections approaching, Wisconsin is in the spotlight as Democrats and Republicans vie for its support. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump held separate rallies in Milwaukee, making their final push in the critical swing state of Wisconsin. According to the Associated Press, their events might be the last in the state before Election Day. Though their rallies were held seven miles apart, Harris and Trump did not even meet each other. Here’s a closer look at why Wisconsin is crucial in this election.

1. A True Swing State with Tight Races Wisconsin is known for its narrow election results, often swinging between the Democratic and Republican parties. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won Wisconsin by a slim margin, which helped secure his victory over Hillary Clinton. However, in 2020, Joe Biden flipped the state back to blue, winning by less than 1% over Trump. This pattern of close races makes Wisconsin a high-stakes battleground, and both parties are keen to secure its 10 electoral votes, which could make a significant difference in a tight national race.

2. Voter Demographics Wisconsin’s demographics offer a snapshot of national voter patterns, making it a useful indicator of how the rest of the country might lean. The state has a mix of urban areas, like Milwaukee and Madison, which tend to vote Democratic, as well as rural areas and smaller towns that generally favor Republicans. This mix of urban and rural populations means that candidates need to appeal to diverse voter bases, making Wisconsin a key state to watch. Winning Wisconsin often means being able to connect with a wide range of American voters, from working-class rural families to progressive urban communities.

3. Key Issues that Resonate with Voters Several issues are particularly important to Wisconsin voters and can influence their decisions at the ballot box. Health care, the economy, and jobs are major topics in a state with a significant manufacturing industry. Agriculture is also a priority, as Wisconsin is a top dairy-producing state and relies heavily on farming. Additionally, debates around education, gun control, and abortion access have become critical for voters, especially as these topics have sparked national discussions in recent years.

4. Milwaukee: The Epicentre of Campaign Efforts Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city, has become a central focus for both campaigns. Vice President Harris and former President Trump chose Milwaukee for their rallies, highlighting its importance. Milwaukee has a large African-American community, which tends to vote Democratic, but it’s also home to various working-class neighborhoods that Republicans aim to win over. By holding rallies in Milwaukee, candidates can reach large numbers of voters and influence the state’s turnout, making it a vital stop for campaign events.

5. Wisconsin’s Role in Midwestern Influence Wisconsin is part of the larger Midwest, a region that has played a significant role in recent elections. Neighboring states like Michigan and Pennsylvania are also considered swing states, and together they form a crucial bloc that can determine the outcome of the election.

Harris spoke critically of Trump, arguing that his leadership harms the economy, healthcare, and women’s reproductive rights.

“We know who Donald Trump is,” she said. “He’s not focused on improving people’s lives. Instead, he’s becoming more unstable, driven by revenge, fixated on grievances, and seeking unchecked power.”

At his rally nearby, Trump focused on criticizing Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. Pointing to the latest jobs report, he argued that the Biden-Harris administration is falling short, saying, “This feels like a depression.”