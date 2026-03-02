US–Iran war Day 3: American F-15 crashes over Kuwait, pilot ejects safely

An American F-15 fighter jet went down over Kuwaiti airspace on Monday morning as the US–Iran war entered its third day, with strikes and counterstrikes reported across the region. The pilot is believed to have survived, with videos circulating online appearing to show him on the ground and later being sheltered inside a vehicle.

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The reason behind the crash remains unclear. Early reports indicated the aircraft may have been mistakenly engaged by a Patriot air defence battery in what could be a case of friendly fire.

The Patriot system is a US-manufactured air defence platform built to intercept ballistic missiles and hostile aircraft. While designed to distinguish between friendly and enemy targets, rare incidents can occur due to misidentification, radar confusion, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) malfunction, or communication breakdowns, potentially leading to a friendly aircraft being treated as a threat.

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said fragments from the aircraft fell inside the Mina Al Ahmadi refinery complex, injuring two workers. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately following the incident.

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According to reports, the pilot ejected before impact. However, US and Kuwaiti authorities have yet to issue an official confirmation regarding his condition.

Footage shared on social media appears to show the jet descending sharply before crashing. Separate clips also seem to capture the pilot after ejecting.

No formal statement has been released detailing what led to the incident, and authorities are expected to provide further clarity as investigations continue.