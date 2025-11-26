US national parks fee hike: Foreign tourists to pay $100 extra, $250 for annual pass

In a latest move, the US National Park Service has decided to charge foreign tourists an extra $100 to enter some of America’s most popular national parks, while fee-free days will now be reserved only for US residents.

Officials have described the new rule as part of an “America-first entry fee policy.” The change comes at a time when national parks are struggling with staff cuts, budget issues and damage from the recent government shutdown, during which no fees were collected, as reported by the Associated Press.

According to the US Department of the Interior, the revised charges will apply at 11 major parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite. From January 1, international visitors will also see the price of the annual parks pass increase to $250, while US residents will continue paying $80.

Defending the move, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wrote on X that the changes ensure US taxpayers “continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations!”

A White House post announcing the fee hike ended with the line “AMERICANS FIRST.” The decision follows a July executive order from President Donald Trump directing the parks to increase entry fees for foreign visitors.

Reacting to the change, Kati Schmidt from the National Parks Conservation Association said in an email, “There’s a lot to unpack in this announcement, including many questions on its implementation – all which NPCA will raise with the Department of Interior.”

International tourists remain a key part of US park footfall. The US Travel Association estimated that over 14 million foreign visitors came to national parks and monuments in 2018. Yellowstone reported that in 2024, nearly 15% of its visitors were from outside the country, down from 30% in 2018.

The Interior Department says the additional money will go towards maintenance, upgrades and other improvements.

The new policy also introduces “resident-only patriotic fee-free days” next year. These include Veterans Day, which earlier was one of the eight free-entry days for all visitors in 2025. Announcing the free days earlier, the department had said it wanted to ensure “everyone, no matter their zip code, can access and enjoy the benefits of green spaces and our public lands.”

(With agency inputs)