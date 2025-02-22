‘Have a country to save’: Donald Trump urges Elon Musk to be ‘more aggressive’ as federal job cuts escalate

President Donald Trump wants Elon Musk to move even faster in slashing the federal workforce.

“Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive,” Trump wrote in all caps on Truth Social. “Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than ever before. MAGA!”

February 21, 2025

Musk heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an entity created by Trump to overhaul federal operations. Since its launch, DOGE has eliminated tens of thousands of federal jobs across agencies — from scientists to park rangers — mostly targeting employees still on probation.

On February 21, the Defense Department announced it will cut at least 5% of its civilian workforce starting next week. This comes as Musk’s office boasts $55 billion in savings through layoffs, lease cancellations, and contract terminations, publishing a “wall of receipts” online detailing the cuts.

But the cost-cutting blitz has drawn pushback, with legal challenges mounting and mixed court rulings on Musk’s authority. Despite this, the White House has doubled down, instructing agencies to prepare for even deeper reductions.

The sweeping job and budget cuts, along with other Trump administration policies, have ignited widespread protests across the US. Demonstrators in multiple cities have rallied against the administration’s early actions, condemning everything from immigration crackdowns to the rollback of transgender rights and a controversial proposal to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza, according to AP.

Meanwhile, a federal judge on February 21 extended an order blocking Elon Musk’s cost-cutting team, known as DOGE, from accessing Treasury Department systems that handle trillions in government payments.

Last month, DOGE swiftly gained entry to some of the country’s most sensitive financial data as part of its aggressive push to slash federal spending. In recent weeks, Musk’s associates have been seen at agencies including Veterans Affairs and the Department of Energy, seeking access to Social Security records, IRS systems, and Treasury databases.