'We will not tolerate any attempt to harm...': Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

China has further intensified its trade dispute with the United States by implementing retaliatory measures, including imposing high tariffs and export controls on essential materials. The Chinese Finance Ministry announced that starting April 10, Beijing will impose an additional 34% tariff on all US goods, escalating the ongoing trade conflict. This move comes in response to the US imposing tariffs on Chinese imports earlier.

China and the United States edged closer to a full-fledged trade war on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump implemented a staggering 104% tariff on all imports from China.

Initially, Trump announced a 34% additional tariff on Chinese goods. Following Beijing's retaliatory move of a 34% tariff on American products, Washington pledged to impose an additional 50% duty. Combining the existing levies implemented in February and March, along with the new taxes, the total tariff hike for Chinese goods under Trump's second term amounts to 104%.

On Wednesday, China urged the US to cancel its latest tariffs and warned of countermeasures to protect its own interests. In response to Trump's trade actions, including reciprocal tariffs of 34% on top of the 20% imposed earlier this year, China's new levies now total 54%, nearing the 60% threatened by Trump during his election campaign. Notably, China's annual sales of over $400 billion in goods to the US significantly surpass that of any other country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated: “We will not let anyone take away the Chinese people’s legitimate right to development. We will not tolerate any attempt to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.” Lin emphasized that we will continue to take resolute and strong measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests.

