'When your astrologer...': Why netizens think Vivek Ramaswamy dodged a bullet amid Trump-Musk faceoff

As the Elon Musk vs Donald Trump spat continues to grab eyeballs and get uglier by the day, netizens are saying that Vivek Ramaswamy is the smartest Republican politician in the US by not being a part of the US government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Social media users are saying that Ramaswamy's early departure from DOGE helped him avoid DOGE's failures. The Indian-American politician's move is also being seen as strategic by some netizens, who claim that Ramaswamy dodged a "nuclear missile".

A user even went on to say that he took his astrologer's career-saving advice. "When your astrologer gives you career-saving advice and you take it/ Vivek Ramaswamy saw it coming," the user commented.

"Vivek Ramaswamy did not just dodge a bullet, he dodged an entire nuclear missile," another social media user commented.

Users also hailed Vivek Ramaswamy for reading the room well in time and said that the plunge to run for Ohio Governor was a well-timed move.

A netizen tagged the Republican and wrote: "Mad respect for Vivek Ramaswamy for quietly distancing himself at the right time while whispering to himself, 'Not my circus, not my Tesla.' "

A user, who goes by @MarxMeow on X, called Ramaswamy a "risk manager" in his post. Replying to his own post, he said that Trump and Musk are fighting like children.

Others also took this opportunity to share some rib-tickling memes.

So, how did Ramaswamy's timely move save him?

Back in January 2025, Ramaswamy exited DOGE when he was co-leader with Elon Musk. Trump had appointed Ramaswamy and Musk to cut federal goverment's wasteful expenditures.

The Indian-American reportedly quit DOGE due to disagreement with the tech billionaire on efficiency strategies. Vivek Ramaswamy also had ambitions to run for Ohio Governor.

Musk-Trump fallout

Tensions have hit a peak between the former allies over the past week, ending in the passage of Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill". Musk, who quit his post at DOGE on May 31, is of the opinion that this sweeping policy by the Trump administration will adversely impact EV makers like Tesla.

In a series of posts, Musk called the legislation "The Big Ugly Bill", while blaming Trump for Tesla's falling stock. On Friday morning, however, Musk dropped a bombshell that took many by surprise.

The tech billionaire called for Trump's impeachment and claimed he is named in the suppressed Jeffrey Epstein. “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted.

Before this, Trump criticised Musk at a White House briefing. “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will any more,” Trump said.