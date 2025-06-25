Who is Zohran Mamdani? Mira Nair’s son and Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done,” said Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the 33-year-old state lawmaker, and Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City, as he thanked his supporters and friends. “And you are the ones who did it,” said Mamdani, who could be the city's first Muslim mayor.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mamdani’s nomination comes after a surprising victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was seeking a political comeback four years after resigning amid sexual harassment allegations.

A virtually unknown candidate, Mamdani declared victory saying, "Today... with the vision of the city that every New Yorker can afford, we have won." The mayoral candidate who has a history of pro-Palestinian activism, has promised to reject President Donald Trump’s policies, and to govern New York City as a model for the Democratic party.

In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done.



My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it.



I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/AgW0Z30xw1 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 25, 2025

The final outcome will be confirmed next week due to New York's ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to select up to five candidates in order of preference. The race was viewed as an early indicator of the direction Democrats want the party to take during President Trump's second term. The contest highlighted a choice between Cuomo, a moderate backed by the establishment who served as governor for a decade, and Mamdani, a progressive newcomer promising change.

Advertisement

Mamdani is likely to be the favourite in November's general election in a city dominated by Democrats. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, will also appear on the November ballot as an independent, but his standing has been weakened by corruption scandals and perceived ties to Trump.

WHO IS ZOHRAN MAMDANI?

Born to acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, known for movies like ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘The Namesake’, ‘Salaam Bombay!’ and ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’, and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani, Mamdani was raised in Kampala, Uganda, before moving to New York at the age of 7.

Mamdani attended the Bronx High School of Science, and pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College, where he co-found the first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter. He became a naturalised American citizen in 2018.

Advertisement

The mayoral candidate had earlier worked as a foreclosure prevention housing counselor who helped low-income homeowners of colour across Queens to fight off eviction and stay in their homes. This job eventually prompted him to run for office. He eventually went on to represent the 36th Assembly District and its neighbourhoods of Astoria, Ditmars-Seteinway and Astoria Heights.

Before turning to politics, Mamdani had also dabbled in film, rap, and writing.

Zohran Mamdani is the first South Asian man to serve in the NYS Assembly, as well as the first Ugandan and the third Muslim to ever be part of the body.

He married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji earlier this year.