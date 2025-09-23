'Why allow a False Hindu God's statue in Texas?': Republican's remark on Hanuman statue irks netizens

A 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, recently inaugurated at Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Texas, has become the centre of heated debate after Republican Senate candidate Alexander Duncan objected to its presence. Duncan posted a short video of the statue on social media.

The Republican Senate candidate wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a Christian nation!"

Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation!pic.twitter.com/uAPJegLie0 — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) September 20, 2025

His remarks have drawn widespread criticism and highlighted growing tensions around religious tolerance in the US, particularly as US-India relations face strain over trade and immigration policies.

"The Hindus are harmless unlike the Muslims. US was able to integrate them just fine, same as Jews, Buddhists and Taoists or pretty much any other religion. Islam on the other hand...," a user commented.

"We are a nation full of people who hold different religious beliefs. It’s called freedom of religion. If the followers of a religion are not harming or oppressing others, then their religion is protected under our U.S. Constitution," a second user wrote.

A third user said: "It's called freedom of religion. As long as they're not forcing their religion on others (like the Muslims are doing), they're free to do as they please. And a statue doesn't count as "forcing their religion" on anyone. We may be a Christian MAJORITY nation but, if you try to claim that other beliefs are not allowed here, then you are advocating a theocracy which is antithetical to American values."

"The Hindus, honestly, don't bother me. They aren't trying to violently take over the world as is another group you have there in Texas who is DEFINITELY trying to violently take over Texas," a fourth user commented.

Media coverage also drew criticism from Hindu groups, especially after Newsweek described the statue as a "Huge half-monkey, half-human statue in Texas sparks conservative backlash." Many in the Hindu community considered this portrayal derogatory.

Duncan further quoted Christian scripture in a follow-up post: "You must not have any other god but me. You must not make for yourself an idol of any kind or an image of anything in the heavens or on the earth or in the sea." This stance was condemned by advocacy groups and Indian Americans, who called the remarks anti-Hindu and inflammatory.

The Hindu American Foundation addressed the Texas Republican Party on social media, questioning whether the party would discipline Duncan for violating anti-discrimination guidelines and disrespecting the 1st Amendment's Establishment Clause, which prevents the government from establishing an official religion.

This controversy comes amid other recent remarks by Trump aides, including Peter Navarro's comments about "Brahmins," which have been criticized as racist and casteist.