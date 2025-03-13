‘Will place a 200%...’: Donald Trump warns EU to remove ‘nasty’ 50% tariff, says ‘US doesn’t have Free Trade’

The US-EU trade war is heating up. Following the European Union’s (EU) decision to impose a 50% tariff on American whiskey, US President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory tariffs on European alcohol imports, including wine and champagne.

In a strongly worded post, Trump wrote, “The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US.” He added that the move would benefit American businesses.

Trump continued his criticism of trade policies, stating, “The US doesn’t have Free Trade. We have ‘Stupid Trade.’ The Entire World is RIPPING US OFF!!!”

The EU’s new whiskey tariff is a direct response to US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that countermeasures would be implemented in two phases, starting April 1 and fully in place by April 13. “This matches the economic scope of the US tariffs,” she said.

Despite the escalation, von der Leyen emphasized that the EU remains open to negotiations. “We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs,” she said, adding that Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has been tasked with resuming talks with the US.

For now, the trade dispute shows no sign of easing, with both sides digging in as tariffs threaten to disrupt billions in cross-border commerce.