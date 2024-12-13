‘Won’t spare even allies’: Donald Trump promises to expel illegal immigrants to origin countries by military force  

President-elect Donald Trump stated that the US would stop conducting business with countries that refuse to negotiate agreements to accept deported migrants.

Trump outlined his plans for a major crackdown on illegal immigration, a key focus of his re-election campaign. He emphasised that he would use military force to expel illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin.

Trump made it clear that even allied countries wouldn’t be spared. “I’m for America, not for other countries,” he said. He also referred to his history of imposing sanctions on Russia, despite his friendly relationship with President Vladimir Putin and suggested he would apply a similar approach with other nations.

“We are seeing criminals enter our country like never before. We have people arriving in record numbers. I’ll take actions to the fullest extent allowed by law, and in many cases, local law enforcement will need support. We will deploy the National Guard,” Trump said in a recent interview for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” issue.

When asked how he would respond if countries resisted talks on repatriating migrants, Trump warned that the US would cut trade ties and impose heavy tariffs on non-compliant nations.

“I will send them back to every country, or we won’t do business with those countries,” Trump declared, adding that he would place high tariffs on goods from such nations, making it difficult for them to trade with the US.

Trump’s re-election campaign has centred on addressing the surge in illegal immigration, particularly after the Biden administration’s policies allowed thousands of migrants to enter the US illegally. He has promised to overhaul immigration policy, including the mass deportation of millions of undocumented individuals.

To lead this effort, Trump appointed his “border czar”, Tom Homan, with the goal of carrying out the largest deportation operation in US history. He has also threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, blaming both countries for the influx of migrants and the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl across the border during Biden’s presidency, as reported by the New York Post.

Trump also indicated that he hopes to minimise the need for migrant camps, expressing a desire for rapid deportations. He emphasised that families would be deported together, aiming to avoid separating parents from their children, regardless of their immigration status.

This marks Trump’s second time being named Time’s “Person of the Year”, an honour he first received in 2016 after his unexpected presidential win. The magazine recognized him for his “historic comeback”, which reshaped American politics and the presidency. This year, Trump was up against other influential figures, including Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Kate, the Princess of Wales.