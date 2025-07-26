“You won’t have Europe anymore”: Donald Trump echoes far-right views ahead of EU trade talks

Landing in Scotland for a five-day trip, US President Donald Trump reignited controversy by declaring that immigration is "killing Europe"—remarks that echo far-right rhetoric and risk overshadowing critical trade talks with the EU and UK.

“You’d better get your act together. You’re not going to have Europe anymore,” Trump told reporters when asked about immigration. He described it as a “horrible invasion,” adding, “Some leaders have not let it happen. They're not getting the proper credit.” He declined to name those leaders, saying he didn’t want to “embarrass” others.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The statement closely mirrors the “Great Replacement” theory pushed by extremist groups, which claims European populations are being systematically replaced by migrants—particularly from Africa and the Middle East.

Trump is in Europe to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The trip also includes a tour of Trump-owned golf courses in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry. His family continues to manage the Trump Organization’s assets, including these courses.

Von der Leyen said trade negotiations would be a central topic, with Trump threatening to impose 30% tariffs on EU imports starting 1 August. EU member states have approved retaliatory measures if no agreement is reached.

“[A deal with the EU] would be the biggest deal of them all if we make it,” Trump said Friday.

Advertisement

But the president didn’t stop at immigration. He also took aim at renewable energy, telling reporters, “Stop the windmills, you're ruining your countries… and killing your birds.” Trump has long opposed wind power, often repeating debunked claims about its environmental impact.

His stance is personal, too: the Trump Organization once unsuccessfully sued the Scottish government over a wind farm near his Aberdeenshire golf course, citing ruined views for golfers. The firm was ordered to cover legal costs.

Trump is scheduled to visit both Scottish properties, including a new course opening August 13.