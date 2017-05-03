Baahubali 2 box office collection day 6: SS Rajamouli film crosses Rs 600 crore mark worldwide, gets more shows in Russia on demand

Continuing its success run, SS Rajamauli saga has crossed Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released on April 28 and since then the film has been unstoppable at the box office.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has already surpassed Salman Khan's Sultan and Aamir Khan's Dangal collection in its opening day itself.

With a massive release on 6,500 screens in India , and counters flashing the 'Housefull' board since last Friday for Baahubali: The Conclusion, was seen raking in over 200 crores in just two days of its release.





#Baahubali2 is on a RECORD-SMASHING spree... Fri 41 cr, Sat 40.50 cr, Sun 46.50 cr, Mon 40.25 cr. Total: â¹ 168.25 cr. India biz. HINDI. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017

Baahubali 2 also named the record for the biggest opening ever for a dubbed film.

Received important data from IMAXÂ®: #Baahubali2 grossed approx $ 2.3 million [â¹ 14.77 cr] in its opening weekend from 66 IMAXÂ® theatres... â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in a day . Including box-office collections from all the versions, Baahubali 2 earned Rs 121 crore on its opening day.

#Baahubali2 refuses to slow down in USA, after an INCREDIBLE weekend... Mon $ 555,129. Total: $ 10,774,477 [â¹ 69.15 cr]. @Rentrak â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 2, 2017

In the first five days, its net box office collection was Rs 440 crore.

Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala estimated that the film has already entered the grand 'prestigious' club of Rs 700 crore.

(ESTIMATES) #Baahubali2 5 Days WW BO:#India



Nett - â¹ 440 Crs



Gross - â¹ 565 Crs



Overseas - â¹ 145 Crs



Total - â¹ 710 Crs pic.twitter.com/jRdwQm93j3 â Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2017

The film, however, is moving towards to conquer another record of the highest collections, which is currently held by Aamir Khan's PK with Rs 769 crore.



ALSO READ: Baahubali Conclusion marks new era of box-office collections

The film has impressed viewers outside India too with movie goers reportedly demanding extra shows in Russia.

Starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in lead roles, the film has already been released on 2,500 screen outside India.

Also watch:

