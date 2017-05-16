Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's box office collections make Bollywood's Rs 100-crore club look like a joke

Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 27 with huge expectations at the box office. And, the film delivered every bit it could with a stellar performance that stormed the box office, both in India and globally. Looking at the figures, it is safe to say, there has never been a bigger hit in Indian cinema than director S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion .

The movie has caught the imagination of the people in China, the US, Russia, with the film getting screened in thousands of theatres and making an impact in global box offices. The hype over Baahubali 2 has been vindicated with the numbers it has to show at the box office. Originally a Telugu film, the Prabhas starrer was released in multiple languages.



Baahubali 2 showed language is not a barrier

The film's special effects and larger-than-life vibe broke language barriers and went on to become the biggest hit ever among Hindi movies, breaking Amir Khan's PK and Dangal's records in Bollywood. While in Telegu and other languages too the film performed like no other, essentially turning it into the biggest hit ever in the entire Indian film industry comprising of different languages.

A slap on Bollywood's face?

A lot of film critics feel the film is a slap on Bollywood's face which dominates the Indian film industry with movies usually made on a higher budget as compared to regional film industries. It is inevitable that the Bollywood producers will stand up and take note that a mega-budget film, such as Baahubali, with a tight plot could do wonders at the box office. In fact, rumours have already begun to spread of producers' interest in recreating the Indian epics Mahabharata and Ramayana at the scale of Baahubali or possibly even bigger.

Even though it's too early to confirm, if it does happen, the audience in India and abroad could be in for a treat in future. This could also set off a new era for Indian cinema where the dominance of Bollywood could mitigate due to viewers across the country accepting extravagant regional movies.

Baahubali 2 turned 100-crore club into a joke

Baahubali 2 would be a hit was something that was known - due to the first Baahubali film's performance - but the success it saw overwhelmed the entire Indian film industry. Not too long ago, 100-crore club was celebrated. But, even some of the big stars and best directors of Bollywood are not always able to hit the 100-crore mark. Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, managed to reach the 100-crore mark worldwide after a struggle at the box office. Comparatively, Baahubali 2 has set a bar so high that it will not be easy for the biggest Bollywood stars to match it. SS Rajamouli's film has taken the game to a completely new level. The film has crossed Rs 1,000 crore and is nearing Rs 1,500 crore making all box office hits of the past - irrelevant.