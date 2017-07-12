Cinema advertising gains momentum as urban Indians flock to movie theatres

A Bollywood film clocking Rs 100 crore revenue at the box office has become a way of life today. The focus on good, entertaining content has indeed pulled audiences into theatres, but the bigger reason is emergence of more number of good quality screens as well as urban Indians considering visiting a movie theatre a good way of spending quality family time. No wonder multiplex chains are investing aggressively not just on delivering a wonderful movie experience, but also on food and beverages (F&B). In fact, over 30 per cent of the revenue of the multiplexes comes from food.

A recent report released by Interactive TV, the cinema advertising arm of Group M, shows a distinct upward trend of urban Indians flocking to theatres to watch films. The report which has studied the film watching habits of Indians across eight cities, says that 57 per cent of the audience base watches a movie in the theatre at least once in six months, and of these 71 per cent are between the ages of 15 and 24.

With the movie theatre audiences skewed towards men even a decade ago, the Group M report claims that the gender gap is also decreasing, with 53 per cent of the cinema goers being women.

The increase in cinema goers has resulted in a 20 per cent growth in cinema advertising. The Group M report says that 50 per cent of the cinema-goers are open and willing to consume advertisements before the start of the movie and during the intermission. Moreover, average consumers, as per the report, reach the movie hall 15 minutes before the show time, which allows enough and more branding opportunities for advertisers.

So, consumers can expect more brand kiosks and marketers going all out to woo them even before they are subject to watching the 60-second versions of the 10-second ads they are used to watching on television.

Also watch:



