Tihar Jail will teach fashion designing to its women inmates

The fashion lab was inaugurated by Sudhir Yadav, DG Prisons, Tihar Jail and Professor Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy on Wednesday, in an event attended by Pearl Academy students and women inmates on Tihar Jail.

Yadav, who spearheads this enterprise, says that the rationale is to help the prisoners rehabilitate and reform, making their reintegration possible in the outside world once they are released.

The fashion lab will pave the way for many such skill development initiatives, he added.

The fashion laboratory, set up by Peal Academy, is equipped with all the essential facilities and tools such as specialized sewing machines, ironing machines and dress forms pattern tables with cork top, pattern making tools and others necessary for learning basics of design and construction.

The academy has formed a three month certification programme especially for Tihar and will conduct this course three times a year, with the capacity to train 20-25 inmates.

"We are happy to be a part of Skill India Mission and also in our small way, trying our best to contribute to the society by empowering these women to help them rebuild their lives," said Professor Nandita Abraham, CEO, Pearl Academy at the inauguration.

The initiative garnered support from the fashion fraternity of India and renowned fashion designer Rina Dhaka was also present at the launch. Dhaka commended the effort and said that knowledge of fashion will help inmates build skills for life and empower them to put food on the table.