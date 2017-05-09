Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 coming to India next month: Price, features, availability

Nokia is finally coming to India. After a long wait, the brand is launching in India with not just one or two but four new phones. Despite being the cheapest among the four, Nokia 3310 ruled the headlines across the global websites.

Nokia has finally announced when these phones will hit Indian shores. According to India Today Tech, the company will be launching the phones next month. Apart from that, the company also released a tweet saying Nokia 3310 has started shipping.

The company's move to re-launch a feature phone when the general trend is moving opposite, towards high performance smartphones, is a legitimate way of invoking tremendous nostalgia for the brand. The Nokia 3310 was one of the most popular phones in MWC this year and it sucessfully got the brand the much needed attention.

The Finnish brand has not revealed the exact prices of the devices yet but considering that a few retail outlets have already listed the device online we have a fair idea of the price tags coming along with the Nokia devices.

The Finnish company also made pre-order listings available for the Nokia 3310 in Germany and Austria with the phone hitting stores on April 28.

The four models have been listed on Clove - leading retailer in UK - with June as the release date.

Clove has also started accepting pre-bookings for the phones with price tags as follow:

Nokia 3: 149.99 pounds (roughly Rs 12,400)

Nokia 6: 229.99 pounds (roughly Rs 19,000)

Nokia 5: 189.99 pounds (Roughly Rs 15,700)

Nokia 3310: for 59.99 pounds (roughly Rs 4,900)

A site called OnlyMobiles.com has listed the device at a price of Rs 3,899. Another website called IpMart.in, which deals with bulk orders has also listed Nokia 3310 at a price of Rs 3,499. They have clearly mentioned that the device has not been launched yet and the price is subject to change.

The original 3310 sold 126 million phones, the 12th best-selling phone model in history. The re-modelled device is slightly different from its original one with a 2.4-inch display - larger than the old model, a 2MP rear camera, microSD card support, 2G connectivity and a 1200MAh battery.