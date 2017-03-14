Amazon top recruiter at IIM-Ahmedabad, makes 18 job offers

By offering jobs to 18 Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) final-year students, e-commerce major Amazon became the top recruiter during the placement process this year.

Around 100 firms took part in the final round of placements at IIM-A. The large number of offers came from consulting firms, such as Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group.



Consulting firm McKinsey & Company became the second largest recruiter with its 15 job offers to post graduate students.

In the banking sector, Goldman Sachs made job offers to nine students. In the sales and marketing, HUL extended seven offers followed by Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson and Samsung, with six offers each.

With 10 offers, TAS (Tata Administrative Service) was the largest recruiter in the general management area. Sprinklr extended nine offers in consumer tech.

More than 100 firms participated in the placement process with 40 new firms coming to the campus this year, a press release from the B-school said.

The placement process was conducted in two stages. The first was the Laterals process where firms interviewed students with prior work experience and offered them mid-level managerial positions. More than 30 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, consulting, pharmaceuticals and analytics.

In the second stage of the final placement process, firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered, and groups of cohorts were invited to the campus across different clusters. Firms from multiple domains participated across the three clusters in the final placements, with students being placed across more than 10 cohorts.

Prof Asha Kaul, Chairperson of the Placement Committee, said, "At IIM-A, the placement process is student and company friendly. We try and provide opportunities to students to 'live their dreams' and companies to float diverse, non-traditional roles. In this mutually beneficial relationship, hinged on interaction, students get an opportunity to make educated choices and veer in areas of interest, and companies to experiment and recruit for diverse functions."

Apart from consulting, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Kotak IB and Standard Chartered also took part in the placements process.

This year, seven students also opted out of the placements process to work on their own ventures, under the guidance and mentorship of Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE).

Further details about the placement process will be released in an audited report, as per the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), introduced by IIM-A in an effort to bring about greater transparency in B-school placements across the country.

The IPRS report for 'Final Placements 2017' will be released six months from the date of completion of the process, said the B-school.

