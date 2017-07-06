Capgemini likely to hire over 20,000 in India

France-based MNC Capgemini plans to hire over 20,000 people in India this year.

The firm has already provided necessary training to 45,000 employees until May in a leap towards automation.

The IT services consultant had hired 33,000 last year and re-skilled 51,000 employees. The firm has about 1 lakh employees in India operations, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Christopher Stancombe, head, industrialisation and automation, Capgemini told ET the firm is investing a lot of money in the development of training programmes due to automation.

The integration of automation is leading to a lot of opportunity for the workforce. The firm is witnessing an increase in demand and automation is helping employees become more productive, Stancombe added.

IT services major Infosys on June 2, 2017 said it would hire 20,000 people this year. Infosys employee force stood at 2,00,364 as of March 31, 2017 versus 1,94,044 a year ago -a mere 3% increase.

In its annual report, Infosys said it eliminated around 11,000 full-time employees via automation and reassigned those people into more "valuable and rewarding" tasks.

India's largest IT firm TCS said it offered jobs to close to 20,000 and skilled 200,000 employees across 600,000 competencies. The Mumbai-based firm had 3,87,223 employees at March end, against 3,53,843 a year ago -a jump of 9.5%.

