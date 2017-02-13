Corporate insolvency set-up to be fully functional by 31 March

The corporate insolvency and bankruptcy system would be fully functional by 31 March 2017, says MS Sahoo, chairman of the bankruptcy regulator, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

Though the system has started working from 1 December 2016, there are still some parts -- finalising regulations of information utilities and voluntary liquidations -- which are yet to be completed and the board expect to put these things in place by 31 March.

"From 1 December (2016), this process (filing of corporate insolvency cases) has started and NCLT has admitted around 10 such applications by now. That means transactions have started as far as corporate insolvency is concerned. But corporate insolvency and liquidation require another element, which we could not do earlier, which is information utilities for which we have framed the draft regulations, and uploaded them on the website. The deadline for public comment on the regulations has been over," says MS Sahoo.

Public comments on the draft regulations for information utilities would be processed and sent to the advisory committee. The board will have its meeting in the middle of March and it is likely to issue the regulations on information utilities by 31 March.

Information utilities would be store houses of all the information about debt transactions.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was enacted in 20th May 2016. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) was set-up in 1 October 2016. From 1 October till 30 November, five regulations were notified -- these were related to insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and corporate insolvency resolution and corporate liquidation.

After notification of these regulations, the board started registering insolvency professional agencies (IPAs) in November.

IPAs would enrol, monitor, educate and train the insolvency professional. So far three IPAs have been registered.

The process of registering insolvency professionals has also started. As many as 977 such insolvency professionals have registered so far.

However, the board is yet to start working on the regulations governing individual bankruptcy. According to Sahoo, the board would start working on the individual bankruptcy system from April.