D-Mart IPO: Five things to know about the super market retail chain

Supermarket retail chain D-Mart's initial public offer (IPO) opens tomorrow. The Rs 1,870-crore IPO will close on March 10.

Bids for the IPO can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter. Around 6.23 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each (face value) will be offered to the public.The stock will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Here are some facts to know about D-Mart before it goes public on Wednesday.