Here is why Warren Buffet doesn't own an iPhone despite investing in Apple Inc.

Warren Buffet doubled his stake in Apple Inc at the start of 2017 and ended up owning nearly $17 billion of the tech giant's stock in February boosting Berkshire Hathway's portfolio by $2 billion till now.

However, ironically the world's most successful investor doesn't use the Apple iPhone!

It was a weekend dedicated to investors from around the world who closely eyed the Warren Buffet's key note to shareholders at Berkshire Hathway's annual general meeting.

Popularly known as the 'Woodstock of capitalism' investors gather at Omaha, Buffet's home town, to listen to him address the gathering and take questions after.

Known as the Oracle of Omaha, Buffet is the second richest man in America. Nevertheless, he is modest in his means and grounded by all means.

The investor said that this trait comes from his market technique of only a buying a stock he wants to keep for at least 10 years.

In another amusing trivia, Buffet has only sent one e-mail in his life. Many attribute this to his fear of technology but others praise his simple lifestyle.

Additionally, he still lives in his 3-bedroom house in Omaha that he bought in 1958 for $31,500 when he started out as an investor.

What's more, up till 2014 he still drove his eight-year-old Cadillac until the CEO of General Motors convinced him to buy a new one.

Buffet says that he drives 3,500 miles a year and doesn't see the need of changing care frequently.

However, Buffet being Buffet, owns a private jet but travels in it only on urgent business calls.

But his credibility as an investor has garnered him many followers who go by every word he says.

Over the years his honest and down-to-earth ways of living have allowed him to see through the fluff.

His advice to many include staying away from credit cards and rather investing in oneself.

One of his many famous dictums are: money doesn't create man; it is the man who created the money.