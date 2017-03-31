MTNL takes on Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, to offer 2GB data per day

State-run MTNL has joined the tariff war with its latest offer which starts from April 1.

The firm will offer 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 319.

"On its 31st anniversary, MTNL announces new plan from April 1, 2017 that offers 2GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within MTNL network for Rs 319 for Delhi and Mumbai mobile customers," the company said in a statement.



The plan will remain valid for 28 days after which MTNL customers will have to recharge with same value for availing benefits.

"This promotional offer is valid for 90 days. MTNL customers will also get 25 minutes of free call to other networks everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paise for a minute phone call," the statement said.

On March 23, BSNL too announced a similar offer and that would give 2GB data per day at just Rs 339 a month from April 1.

"To compete with Jio and other private players, we have introduced the cheapest plan with a rental value of Rs 339 per month. Under this plan, the consumer will get 2GB per day," said Sanjiv Tyagi, General Manager, BSNL.

All telecom operators in the country are trying to match low tariff that new entrant Reliance Jio will offer from April 1. The lowest value plan from Reliance Jio under its special scheme will offer 1GB of 4G data everyday and unlimited calling throughout the country for Rs 303 a month.



One needs to enroll for Prime Membership at a one-time charge of Rs 99 which will let users avail the exclusive offers from Jio. The users can choose from offers ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999.



Bharti Airtel is offering 28 GB data for 28 days with unlimited free local/STD calling at Rs 345. One needs to get the recharge done before April 1 to avail the offer for an year.



