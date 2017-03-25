BSNL offers 1 GB free data to its non-internet users

State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd on Friday said it will offer 1 GB of free data to smartphone users.

In a press statement, BSNL said it has "decided to give a special free offer for smartphone users to promote digital India drive and to increase internet users in prepaid mobile services".

"On pan India basis BSNL offers 1 GB free data for the smartphone users who are not using BSNL GSM data services. The intention of this offer is to promote number of internet users in BSNL network," it added. The offer would be available on a pan India basis.

Earlier in the month, the company had also announced a new internet plan with double the data offered by Reliance Jio, and includes unlimited free calling its own network.

A customer can buy the data pack for just Rs 339 without any special membership, as it has to be done while acquiring Jio connection, to avail 2GB data and unlimited calls to BSNL network.

The customers will also get 25 minutes of free call to other network everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paisa for minute long phone call.

However, the said plan is just for the 3G data and not available in 4G.

"The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with validity of 28 days," BSNL had said.

The company said that the data of 2 GB per day is one of the best in the industry. "We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal had said.