Ola charged Rs 149 crore for a ride that never happened. And it wasn't even an April Fool's joke

Mumbai resident Sushil Narsian got a bill of Rs 149 crore for his Ola ride and it wasn't even a prank.

On April 1, 2017, Sushil booked an Ola cab from his home Mulund West to Vakola Market. However, his driver could not locate his pick up point because the driver's smartphone had stopped working.

This prompted Sushil to walk towards the cab's location instead.

On arriving at the pick-up point, the driver had already cancelled the ride.

When Sushil tried to book another cab through the Ola app, he was unable to as he had an outstanding amount of Rs 1,49,10,51,648.

Aditionally, the app had even deducted Rs 127 he had in his mobile wallet.

For a ride that didn't come to location specified, driver did not takeppen the door, I'm charged and how! Jai ho @Olacabs. Riding Uber now pic.twitter.com/SIOAFzs77g - Sushil Narsian (@SushilNarsian) April 1, 2017

On contacting the cab aggregator, they responded saying it was a technical glitch and refunded the Rs 127 that was deducted from his wallet within 2 hours.