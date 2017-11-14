'Project Disha' making a difference to the lives of two lakh underprivileged women in India: UNDP

'Project Disha' has touched lives of two lakh under privileged women in India, says Clement Chauvet, skills and business development chief at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

'Project Disha' was started by UNDP and India Development Foundation (IDF) with the support of IKEA Foundation to improve lives of 1 million women by providing them the opportunity to get a job or become an entrepreneur. Started in early 2015 the project focuses on women in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, National Capital Region of Delhi and Telangana. The aim is to meet the target of 1 million in another year.

As a part of the project, UNDP focuses on providing interventions through training, entrepreneurial skill development and employment, as well as models of public-private collaboration that can be adapted and replicated across India.

The idea is to economically empower women so they become a part of the decision making process in households, said Chauvet at the sidelines of the 2017 ThinkBig Women in Business Conference . "One main problem we found is that girls and women don't have any inkling about what are the opportunities available to them."

UNDP has developed several proofs of concepts that are now being replicated across other parts of India. 'Project Disha' has 60 such successful prototypes on the ground in different stages of implementation, says Chauvet.

One such project is with Jindal Steel in Haryana which earlier had only one woman in the accounting department in a factory of 500 employees. UNDP mobilized the women in the community and counselled the parents that it is a safe environment to work, co-created the curriculum along with Jindal Steel to train the women. Now, the steel giant has 100 female employees working on the shop floor. Along similar lines they have worked with Godrej as they set up their new factory in Maharashtra. They also worked with several cooperatives so Future Group is able to source organic produce directly from 5,000 women farmers for their retail stores chain Big Bazaar.

The project has tied up with several self-help groups and government cooperatives to give women entrepreneurship opportunities for self reliance. "Often women don't want to migrate to cities and also have the challenge of managing the household which makes self employment a natural alternative because of the flexibility it provides," says Chauvet.